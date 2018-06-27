Waterdown Oh Canada Ribfest hits Memorial Park with weekend

“We have 22 acts over the weekend, as well as the family fun zone stage,” he explained. “We’re partnering with Telling Tales.”

“We’re going to have authors presenting over three days.”

New this year, said Bridge, is a migrant workers dinner.

“On Canada Day we’re inviting migrant workers from across the area to have a day off,” he said. “We have a mariachi band showing up — it’s a chance to recognize (the workers) for what they do in our community.”

As well, there will be bubble soccer, and Skate Jam will once again take place at the Memorial Park Skate Bowl from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Co-chair Kevin Smoke noted there will also be fireworks on July 1 at dusk.

Bridge noted there is paid parking on the Memorial Park site and those who pay for parking will get discounts from local businesses — including Fortinos. COBS Bread and Beverly Tire.

Bridge noted it is the event’s largest year for nonfood vendors.

As well, volunteers for Ribfest are always welcome — there are about 800 shifts and 500 volunteers over the course of the weekend. Volunteers can sign up and pick their shift online — up to two hours before their scheduled time.

Anyone who wishes to volunteer can visit www.ohcanadaribfest.ca/volunteer.

Ribfest runs Friday from 3-11:30 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m.-11:30 p.m., Sunday from 11 a.m.-11:30 p.m., and Monday from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.