Waterdown Oh Canada Ribfest hits Memorial Park with weekend

The smell of smoke, barbecue sauce and ribs will be in the air on Canada Day, as Waterdown’s Oh Canada Ribfest hits Memorial Park this weekend.
A joint partnership of the Flamborough A.M. Rotary Club and the Rotary Club of Waterdown, the ninth-annual event gets underway Friday afternoon at 3 p.m. and runs until July 2.
“The entire event is put on by volunteers,” said Ribfest co-chair Ryan Bridge. “There’s no paid support — the volunteer committee starts working, basically right after the previous year’s event.
“It’s all community volunteers — not all Rotarians — we’ve got a lot of community volunteers that come out and help as well.”
Bridge added the event is the biggest fundraiser of the year for both Rotary clubs.
“Every penny raised at Ribfest goes to support Rotary projects, either in our local community or globally.”
He noted the event broke 50,000 attendees last year for the first time — and this year organizers hope to better that number.
The 2018 Ribfest will feature six ribbers, vying for the title of best ribs, as well as a number of other food vendors. Donations are being accepted at the gate.
But there is more than just ribs — there will be a full-sized carnival, as well as a citizenship ceremony on Canada Day at 1 p.m., where 35 new Canadians will be sworn in.
Throughout the weekend there will be continuous programming on two stages, as well as a family fun zone.
“We have 22 acts over the weekend, as well as the family fun zone stage,” he explained. “We’re partnering with Telling Tales.”
“We’re going to have authors presenting over three days.”
New this year, said Bridge, is a migrant workers dinner.
“On Canada Day we’re inviting migrant workers from across the area to have a day off,” he said. “We have a mariachi band showing up — it’s a chance to recognize (the workers) for what they do in our community.”
As well, there will be bubble soccer, and Skate Jam will once again take place at the Memorial Park Skate Bowl from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Co-chair Kevin Smoke noted there will also be fireworks on July 1 at dusk.
Bridge noted there is paid parking on the Memorial Park site and those who pay for parking will get discounts from local businesses — including Fortinos. COBS Bread and Beverly Tire.
Bridge noted it is the event’s largest year for nonfood vendors.
As well, volunteers for Ribfest are always welcome — there are about 800 shifts and 500 volunteers over the course of the weekend. Volunteers can sign up and pick their shift online — up to two hours before their scheduled time.
Anyone who wishes to volunteer can visit www.ohcanadaribfest.ca/volunteer.
Ribfest runs Friday from 3-11:30 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m.-11:30 p.m., Sunday from 11 a.m.-11:30 p.m., and Monday from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
