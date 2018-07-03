Chromeo cancels Australian tour for health reasons

TORONTO — Chromeo says they're scrapping three Australian shows this month to focus on their health.

The Montreal funk duo posted a message on Twitter telling fans that the "rigors of our touring schedule have a caught up with us."

They added that choosing to cancel the shows was "not an easy call to make."

Chromeo, made up of Dave Macklovitch and Patrick Gemayel, are in the midst of touring for their newest album "Head Over Heels."