Restored East Flamborough Township Hall open for business

Prior to buying the Mill Street North property, the brothers, who hail from Atikokan, Ont., were based on Coreslab Drive in a shared space. They migrated to the Flamborough area — Nick and Nathan to Waterdown and Andrew to Sheffield.

In addition to the brothers’ businesses there are also three small businesses renting a single office each, Brown said, ranging from an illustrator and scriptwriter, to another financial firm and a software designer.

“We’ve had lots of interest from all sorts of folks,” he said.

The building has 4,500 square feet over both floors, all fully accessible with ramp, power doors and elevator access.

In terms of the heritage features in the building, Brown said the exterior stonework was cleaned, while the front doors and transom were replaced with quartersawn white oak.

The doors were built by Mike Kennedy of Lower City Joinery in Hamilton, Brown noted, adding a lot of archival research was done on the doors, to make them historically accurate.

“They spent a lot of time looking into the history … trying to get as close as they could to the original.”

In addition, the aluminum storm windows were restored to heritage specifications with accoya, pine that has undergone an acidifying process and is guaranteed rot-free for 50 years.

“We essentially restored it back to what it really would have looked like,” he said.

Brown noted the plan for the building’s foyer is to make it a heritage room. He added the Flamborough Archives has a PowerPoint presentation about the history of the community, which they plan to have playing in the entranceway.

He also admitted the brothers have noticed a supernatural presence in the building — purported to be the ghost of Merren Brown, the wife of original Waterdown settler Alexander Brown — no relation of the Brown brothers.

“There’s something,” he said. “When we installed the motion sensors in the bathrooms for the lights, there were a couple that are coming on randomly — it’s weird."

“It hasn’t been quite as much recently, but certainly the elevator, it’s on its own schedule.”

He said while there definitely seems to be some paranormal activity, it feels very welcoming.

“We like to think that whoever it is, is feeling as comfortable, if not more comfortable, in the building.”

Brown noted the businesses moved in Dec. 1, 2017 and lived through about four months of continued renovation.

“Since April, we’ve been very, very close and really operating as normal,” he said. Despite the long construction process, Brown noted it was smooth. “As long as we knew that we could serve our clients, we didn’t mind that there were a few things outstanding.”

He added the project was completed by Ira Macdonald Construction, overseen by Waterdown’s Kim McCarthy — the company’s vice-president.

“She did a great job, right from the beginning,” he said. “She was involved all the way through."

“It really felt like that were very interested and passionate about bringing the building back to life … just like had been our vision.”

The Browns bought the building for $1,005,000 and spent a further $600,000 on construction.

“There were some tough decisions to save money that we had to make,” he said. “There were just as many tough decisions to go and spend a little bit more take advantage of some opportunities.”

As a result of the restoration, the Browns received a Heritage Recognition Award for Heritage Property Conservation on June 21 at Waterdown’s Memorial Hall.

Andrew Brown, at the awards ceremony, said the building is important for Waterdown — something they heard often from the community.

“What has been truly rewarding has been the feedback from the community,” he said. “Everyone has been overwhelmingly positive in their feedback.

“We’re certainly grateful that this space has been able to remain accessible to the public.”

Ward 15 Coun. Judi Partridge said the brothers have done a ‘phenomenal’ job with the restoration.

“We couldn’t be happier with what you folks have done with that building — it’s just absolutely incredible.”

The Browns will be having a grand opening Thursday, July 12 at 5 p.m., at 25 Mill St. N., and the community is welcome.