Former students of Pleasant Grove School invited to a reunion July 21

An old country schoolhouse is about to come alive again with the voices of the past resounding within its walls.

On Saturday, July 21, alumni of the former Pleasant Grove School located at Sheffield and 5th Concession roads will fill the former one-room schoolhouse for the first reunion in 41 years.

“We’ll just have fellowship and visiting,” said Kelly Taylor, who attended the school from 1946-54.

The event will take place at the 141-year-old building, which currently serves as the Sheffield Community Center, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and will welcome former students and teachers of the elementary school that educated children from 1877 to 1969.

“I started here in 1937 but I was six-years old,” said Taylor’s brother, Don Knight, who attended until 1943.

He explained that in those days, students only went for seven years and, once they reached the Grade 3 level, they studied two grades in one year.

“Three and four was always together, the first half was three — until Christmas — and then (Grade) four was from Christmas sort of till June,” he said. “You had to be on the ball.”

The old schoolhouse accommodated eight grades and in Knight’s first or second year, there were roughly 29 students in the room. The building had large windows to let in plenty of light and for heat there was a potbelly stove in the basement that was tended by the lone teacher, who had to chop wood to it keep going throughout the cold winter days. The classroom was set up according to grades, and students sat in rows of wooden desks attached to the rough wooden planks that made up the floor.

Atop the building is the belfry that once held the bell, which has long since disappeared — apparently stolen according to Knight — after the school closed.

According to Knight, the school was more than a community, it was a family.