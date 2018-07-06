Toronto mayor holds gun violence meetings

"Sometimes we look at our officials and politicians as being out of touch with marginalized communities, but I will say that he is very much aware of the large task that is at hand and was very receptive to a lot of our ideas that were put forth," he posted.

"Having lived in various neighbourhoods across the city, we were able to speak to him from the perspective of being residents but also as people of influence who wish to use our platforms to elevate the city and subsequently the country."

The rapper said he believes there is "no one solution" to the issue, but he explained to the mayor the "importance of an empathetic outlook" towards the community that brings people together, rather that isolates them.

The meeting came as Tory also sat down with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Friday morning to discuss various issues, including gun violence. Tory has said all three levels of government must work together to address local gun crime.

"While we know this is a complex problem and there is no single, quick fix, I know that the prime minister is as committed to finding solutions and keeping people safe as I am and as are the women and men of the Toronto Police Service," the mayor said in a statement.

"The Prime Minister pledged in our meeting to doing everything possible to get federal funding to our city as quickly as possible to help us increase our efforts to stop gun and gang violence."

Kardinal said he hopes his meeting was the first of several with Tory.

"I am no social worker, professional educator or any of these amazing people that spend countless hours, days and years elevating our neighbourhoods — but I'm somebody 'from the area' who has deep roots in the community and who cares," he added, encouraging others to continue to make suggestions and share their own experiences.

By David Friend, The Canadian Press