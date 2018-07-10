Mayor urges Bieber to hold Stratford wedding

TORONTO — Justin Bieber's hometown of Stratford, Ont. is prepared to host the pop star's wedding — should he decide to hold it there.

Dan Mathieson, mayor of the southwestern Ontario city, says he hopes Bieber considers the offer when he discusses with fiancee Hailey Baldwin where they might get married.

The 24-year-old singer confirmed his engagement in an Instagram post on Monday.

Mathieson says that once some time passes, he expects many locals businesses and people from the community to encourage Bieber to return home.