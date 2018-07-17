Polaris Music Prize reveals its short list

TORONTO — Performers singing in at least five languages are among this year's diverse selection of Polaris Music Prize nominees.

Ten contenders were revealed for the $50,000 award, which goes to the best album from a Canadian artist or band, including the release "Antisocialites" from dream pop band Alvvays and "Freudian" by Toronto R&B singer Daniel Caesar.

A number of Indigenous artists are represented among the short list. Newcomer Jeremy Dutcher duets with recordings captured on the East Coast a century ago in the Wolastoqey language, and rappers the Snotty Nose Rez Kids level honest takes on racism in Canada.

Projects by Quebecois artists Jean-Michel Blais, Hubert Lenoir and Pierre Kwenders are also among the listed albums.