Tolerance for shock-jock radio dwindling

Fully grasping the scope of his comments and their impact will require more than just an apology, says Blundell, who admits he's taken years to accept responsibility for a controversial run on The Edge that branded him one of the country's most outrageously crass personalities.

Now, Blundell considers himself "a catalyst for change," and sees that part of his career much differently: "It was wrong."

"And you know what? I regret it. I absolutely regret it," he says of his over-the-top comments.

"When you can look at life clearly, you can see where you're the issue.... Everything that's happened in my life — negative or positive — was caused by me, I am the author of it, not the victim of it and I think once I realized that I was able to kind of figure, 'Well, hold it a second. You have some growing up to do.'"

His breakthrough began almost a year ago last August when he says he quit drinking, began therapy and embarked on a generally healthier lifestyle that saw him shed 60 pounds.

Blundell says he's preparing to return to radio — without the low blows and cheap jabs.

"You can be smart today by providing people really good, edgy irreverent content but you don't need to be destructive to any particular group or sexual orientation anymore," says Blundell, who left The Edge in January 2014 after he and his producer made on-air comments about a sex assault trial he acknowledged as "rude, homophobic and inappropriate" in a subsequent apology.

"I think a lot of guys who have been in radio for a long time have had a hard time to adjust to it."

Mathur, also a radio broadcasting prof at Humber College, says morning hosts in particular face intense pressure to draw listeners. That can sometimes appear to clash with the economic pressures of the radio business that must reflect community standards.

Then there's the fact most of the country's private stations are owned by multimedia giants Bell Media, Corus Entertainment and Rogers Media, he adds, making individual stations beholden to stringent corporate policies in addition to broadcast regulation.

Those media giants have a variety of tendrils reaching other distinct markets — including television, online, and print publications, each with their own audiences, and sensibilities.

"If you're going on the air and your show is contrary to the values of the organization that you work for, that's going to mean trouble," he says.

"Companies are much more attuned to these sorts of things."

Blundell, who ended a two-year stint at Sportsnet 590 The Fan in February 2017, says he's still fighting his past as he strives to build a digital-based brand that includes live streaming, online interviews and downloadable podcasts.

He says he knows actions — not words — are what really matter, and insists he's not on "a convincing tour."

If Wheeler wants to rebound from this week, Blundell advises an honest look at how his actions have affected others.

It took Blundell years to realize that's what he needed to do, and nearly another year to get him to where he is today.

"I was unnecessarily, unduly mean to certain groups of people for a laugh, and I think when you get to a point in your life where you have to make a change and you have to decide how you want to be viewed and through what lens, that was the last thing I wanted. I wanted to be a good story. I wanted to be a good man," he says.

"If I'd give Dave any advice it's to keep your ears open, keep your heart open, and be willing to admit your fault when you're wrong and be willing to change those behaviours by changing yourself."

By Cassandra Szklarski, The Canadian Press