Quebec actor charged with indecent assault

LONGUEUIL, Que. — Quebec actor Edgar Fruitier faces two charges of indecent assault against a minor in connection with alleged events dating back to the 1970s.

The 88-year-old actor's arrest was first reported by the Montreal-area newspaper Le Courrier du Sud.

Police in Longueuil, on Montreal's South Shore, confirm they arrested a person matching Fruitier's age in connection with two counts of indecent assault against a victim who was 15 years old when the alleged assaults began.

An arrest warrant issued July 12 says Fruitier was wanted for allegedly committing indecent assault against a male victim between June 1 and August 31, 1974, in the Eastern Townships and between March 20 and September 20, 1976, in Longueuil.