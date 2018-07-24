Cool customers welcome at Westfield's Ice Cream Carnival

Enter the gates and discover the thrills that await you at the event that brings back feelings of nostalgia, going back to a time less hurried.

Walking around the Westfield Heritage Village during its annual Ice Cream Carnival, visitors will delight in the sights and sounds that will make them believe they have just stepped back in time and have landed in an era where men walked around in Homburgs, wore vests and trousers, while ladies wore picture hats adorned in feathers and stuffed birds.

“It’s one of my favourites because it’s so fun to see families come or groups of friends and having so much to do on that day,” said Lisa Hunter, program co-ordinator for Westfield Heritage Village.

The carnival will take place on Aug. 5 and 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will host six ice cream churning stations and exciting games — all from the prospective of an Edwardian era fairgoer.

The dairymaids will use traditional flavours such as ginger cookie, blueberry — fresh of course — and peppermint. Fresh fruit and real cream will also be used.

“There are a number of tents — canvas tents — brightly decorated and people can go around and visit those and try their hand at the games of skill,” she said. “You see people challenging their parents to be better at the games."

From colour pennants to bunting and music, the carnival's atmosphere is reminiscent of what people would experience in an earlier time.

According to Hunter, the visitors who come during the Civic long weekend will also get to experience the rest of the village as the whole area will be open to them. Interpreters and volunteers will be dressed up in their period fashions and carnival goers will see young boys in trousers, vests and straw boaters and girls in blouses, skirts and pretty hats.

“It’s less about technology," she said. "It’s just fun and simple."

While there, carnival goers can visit the fortune teller, take a photo on the moon and even enter a horse race. Meanwhile the music is taken from traditional carnival music recordings.