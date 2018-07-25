Toronto concert with Demi Lovato cancelled

TORONTO — A benefit concert that was to feature pop singer Demi Lovato in Toronto this weekend has been cancelled.

RBC says tickets will automatically be refunded for Sunday's RBCxMusic, which was to also include singer-songwriter Jason Mraz.

Lovato was reportedly hospitalized for an overdose this week. A representative for the pop star said in a statement Tuesday that she is awake and recovering with family members.

The statement did not provide any details on what led to the singer's hospitalization.