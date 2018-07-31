Flamborough Review's Readership Appreciation contest

Enter the Reader Appreciation Draw here and you could win a gift certificate for one foursome of golfing at Dragon’s Fire Golf Club in Carlisle. The prize includes taxes and use of a golf cart, and is good until the end of the 2018 golf season. Simply fill out the form below and you will be entered into the draw.
Enter the Reader Appreciation Draw here and you could win a gift certificate for one foursome of golfing at Dragon’s Fire Golf Club in Carlisle. The prize includes taxes and use of a golf cart, and is good until the end of the 2018 golf season. Simply fill out the form below and you will be entered into the draw.
Enter the Reader Appreciation Draw here and you could win a gift certificate for one foursome of golfing at Dragon’s Fire Golf Club in Carlisle. The prize includes taxes and use of a golf cart, and is good until the end of the 2018 golf season. Simply fill out the form below and you will be entered into the draw.