WHAT'S ON THIS WEEKEND: 5 things to do in and around Flamborough

Here’s what’s happening in and around Flamborough this Civic long weekend:

1 – ROCKTON FESTIVAL OF WITCHCRAFT & WIZARDRY

A spell has been cast on Rockton for the upcoming Harry Potter-inspired festival. Set for August 4-5 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Fairgrounds, the festival features a scavenger hunt, costume contests, crafts, live entertainment, a puppet show and more.

2 – SPICE IT UP AT THE FARMERS’ MARKET

Salute the favour makers as herbs, onions, garlic and other ingredients begin to ripen. Connect with local farmers and enjoy their offerings in the parking lot of the Waterdown Legion Saturday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

3 – CLASSIC CAR SHOW AT DUTCH MILL

Over 200 classic cars will be on display at Dutch Mill August 4. Car show runs from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. and will feature 50/50 draws, live music and a barbecue. Proceeds boost Animal Adoptions of Flamborough. Call 905-689-7801 for information.

4 – CAMPOUT AT VALENS LAKE

Spend the night under the stars at Valens Lake Conservation Area, home to 225 campsites, including 125 sits with electrical and water hook-ups, nine group areas and walk-in sites. Reserve a spot before the weekend. Call 905-525-2183 or email valens@conservationhamilton.ca.

5 – ICE CREAM CARNIVAL