Dutch Mill revving up for 10th annual Classic Car Show

Classic car enthusiasts will have a chance to indulge in their passion this August long weekend.

The 10th annual event, slated for Saturday, Aug. 4 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Waterdown's Dutch Mill Country Market, will feature some 200 cars, live music and a barbecue. Door prizes will be up for grabs and there will be a 50/50 draw.

Guests can enjoy the summer festivities for free; there is a $10 charge for those interested in displaying their hot wheels with proceeds benefiting Animal Adoptions of Flamborough.

“It should be a good day,” said Dutch Mill Country Market owner and event organizer Janet Simeone.

With the event marking a milestone year, the Millgrove Side Road business owner is hoping for blue skies and a good turnout.

As in previous years, Animal Adoptions of Flamborough president Mary Lamb will be in attendance and available to share information about the local shelter's work helping lost, abandoned and neglected animals.

The Dutch Mill Country Market will be open for business and visitors are welcome to pop in for a bite to eat, do some shopping and visit with the animals, including Stewie the goat, out in the garden area.

Simeone expects a large crowd, especially since Rock 'N' Ray Michaels and the Retro Rockers are scheduled to take the stage and keep the good vibes going.

“We have a barbecue, a live band, tons of classic cars, great music, great food," said Simeone. "It's just going to be a really good day.

Dutch Mill Country Market is located at 533 Millgrove Side Rd. in Waterdown. For more information, visit www.thedutchmill.ca.