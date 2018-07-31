1st Rockton Festival of Witchcraft and Wizardry kicks off Aug. 4

Lumos.

Witches, wizards and muggles alike will come together for a magical event that could only rival the Quidditch World Cup.

The Rockton Festival of Witchcraft and Wizardry in Rockton will enchant and amaze magic folk young and old on Aug. 4-5 at the Rockton Fairgrounds.

“Anybody that loves the whole wizarding world concept, the books, the movies," said organizer Desiree Jelley of Asylum Industries Unlimited (AIU), whom she calls Harry Potter junkies. "There’s not a lot to do in Canada if you’re a big fan so we decided to have a festival that’s a little bit more accessible.”

She explained that although there are other Harry Potter-inspired festivals in the country, this will be the first of its kind in the area.

When attendees come through the gates, they will be transported to another world — no portkey required — to a magically bustling community that will include a Hogwarts-like school where they can attend classes, which teach a variety of subjects such as spells and crafts.

“We’re going to have a little Hogwarts Express train, people can take a tour around on that,” said Jelley.

Meanwhile, to keep the magical vibes going throughout the day, wizard rock (Wrock) bands such as the Lovegoods will perform, Jelley said.

The two-day event will also work to help others — a trait featured prominently in the popular stories. While critics of the series may point to a xenophobic society that uses certain creatures such as house elves as slaves, a Ministry of Magic that acts like Big Brother and has a class system, Jelley and the AIU team see a magical world that teaches tolerance of others that encourages creative thinking, charity and community.

“Over the course of the books … you see all of those things overcome, said Jelley. "You see Hermione fighting for rights of the house elves, you see kind of the Ministry of Magic start to implode and the negative parts of it start to fall apart.”