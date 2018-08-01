Suits against Soulpepper, Schultz 'resolved': reps

TORONTO — Legal actions against the Soulpepper Theatre Company and its co-founder, Albert Schultz, over sexual-harassment allegations have been "resolved," representatives said Wednesday.

A lawyer representing Schultz tells The Canadian Press that lawsuits alleging he sexually harassed multiple actresses have been settled in a way that is "satisfactory" to his client. Peter Wardle declined a request for further comment.

A Soulpepper spokesperson confirmed that the legal actions had been resolved, saying the past several months have been a "challenging" period for the Toronto non-profit theatre.

"We are committed to continuing our process of renewal," Brad Lepp said in a statement.

"We are focused on ensuring not only that our policies are as strong as possible, but also that the structure and culture create a safe and respectful environment that supports all our artists and staff while maintaining the highest level of excellence in all that we do."

A lawyer for the four actresses who sued Schultz and Soulpepper said her clients had no comment beyond confirming that the "matters have settled."

In statements of claim filed in Ontario Superior Court in January, the women alleged that Schultz groped them, exposed himself, pressed against them or otherwise behaved inappropriately.

Schultz resigned hours after Kristin Booth, Hannah Miller, Diana Bentley and Patricia Fagan held a news conference to lambast him and Soulpepper.

They said the company's failure to deal with their repeated complaints had prompted them to go public.

At the time, Schultz said he would vigorously defend himself against the allegations. Both he and Soulpepper did file notices of intent to defend in the case.