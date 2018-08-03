How Drake's 'In My Feelings' went viral

Diana Reyes taught the choreography for Justin Bieber's "Sorry" at various events in Toronto. She feels that YouTube and Instagram are playing an important role in tying public dance and mainstream music together.

"People gravitate towards things that are simple, fun and attainable," said the dancer, who performs as Fly Lady Di.

"It unifies everyone, in a way."

Jax Irwin, radio host at Kiss 92.5 in Toronto, says viral dance challenges give a song a degree of popularity that can't be achieved in any other way.

In 2013, Bauuer's "Harlem Shake" raced to the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 driven by YouTube videos of average people who become the life of the party when the song's beat drops.

More recently, a performance of Katy Perry's "Swish Swish" on "Saturday Night Live" featured teenage dancer Russell Horning — known as Backpack Kid — vigorously swinging his arms to the beat. Within hours people were trying to imitate the moves on social media.

"What's cool about these dance challenges is that it makes a song much more accessible to so many demographics," Irwin said.

"You see your 74-year-old aunt Brenda doing the Shiggy Challenge."

Many of those baby boomers probably learned about "In My Feelings" through the staggering number of celebrities who've jumped on the bandwagon. Will Smith captured much attention after he filmed an elaborate take on the Shiggy Dance atop a Budapest bridge and with a drone camera.

Drake paid tribute to Smith by including the moment in his music video for the song, released Friday, while featuring celebrities like the Fab 5 from "Queer Eye" and Ciara, alongside a number of the most popular viral clips from his fans.

Irwin predicts the fascination with "In My Feelings" won't slow any time soon. She expects the dance will see a new wave of viral clips from students when high school and university classes resume in a few weeks.

Staff at her radio station have also been placing bets over the likelihood it will be crowned song of the summer by many listeners. It would be a rare feat to see a song released halfway through summer become the biggest hit of the season.

"Drake is easily one of the most calculated guys out there," she says. "In the best way possible."

