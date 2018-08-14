ArtsFest to make a colourful splash in Waterdown Aug. 18-19

Musicians, painters, actors and writers are set to converge in Waterdown this weekend.
With art, music and the sounds of literature streaming in the air, the tight knit village is about to be bustling with activity as ArtsFest returns Aug. 18-19.
“To keep the show fresh, it has to continue to grow in the footprint and always have new agencies involved, new artists, new theatrical events, new poets,” said Donna Redl of Creative Hub.
ArtsFest runs from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, when visitors will be treated to a veritable smorgasbord of artsy delights. As they stroll down the core of the village, they can stop into the Memorial Hall for an award-winning art showcase and a literary café.
“We’re going to have, again, published authors reading and sharing their storytelling in front of an audience and, along with that, we’ve got a beautiful café running,” added Redl, of the Jitterbug and Tea At The White House-sponsored café.
Downstairs there will be a vintage show, where vendors will sell their wares, including jewelry and clothing from another era.
According to Waterdown Business Improvement Area executive director Susan Pennie excitement is building for ArtsFest.
“It’s the third year and we’ve got great expectations with the expanded footprint for it to be the best one yet,” she said.
This year, the festival will spill on to Dundas Street East, which will be closed to motorists. This will allow festivalgoers to take in the different attractions along Dundas, Main, Franklin and Mill streets. As they peruse, two stages will be pumping out live music. Artists include Barney Bentall, George Fox, Madison Violet, Kellie Loder, Lori Yates and Fred Penner.
Visual artists will also be on hand to give demonstrations and show their work in a professional setting.
In addition to artists and musicians, a variety of performance pop ups, such as Salsa with Trevor Copp, the Vaudevillian and the Hamilton Aerial Group, will be on the streets to surprise and amaze the crowds.
“I just think it’s exciting to see an event of this magnitude that’s celebrating the arts in all its form and that it’s taking place in Waterdown,” said Pennie.
ArtsFest organizer Geoff Kulawick, president of True North Records and owner of the True North Gallery on Griffin Street, said the annual event offers something for everyone.
“We’ve got so much stuff happening,” he said.
As the festival date nears, organizers are feeling the pressure. But Kulawick invoked Winston Churchill, saying he will "keep calm and carry on.”
Kulawick hopes to see at least 30,000 people turn out to enjoy the festivities over the weekend. “If the weather’s good I’m sure we’ll have a great turn out," he said.
As the excitement swells for the festival that celebrates all things creative, Redl said residents are approaching the board asking to lend a hand to ensure the event's success.
“Since we have now been promoting it through our community, there are so many people now saying ‘How can we help?’ Which has just been a blessing,” she said, adding volunteer opportunities are available.
For more on ArtsFest, including a detailed schedule of performances, a list of activities and vendors and general festival information, including where to park and how to get involved, visit www.artsfest.ca.
