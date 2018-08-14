ArtsFest to make a colourful splash in Waterdown Aug. 18-19

In addition to artists and musicians, a variety of performance pop ups, such as Salsa with Trevor Copp, the Vaudevillian and the Hamilton Aerial Group, will be on the streets to surprise and amaze the crowds.

“I just think it’s exciting to see an event of this magnitude that’s celebrating the arts in all its form and that it’s taking place in Waterdown,” said Pennie.

ArtsFest organizer Geoff Kulawick, president of True North Records and owner of the True North Gallery on Griffin Street, said the annual event offers something for everyone.

“We’ve got so much stuff happening,” he said.

As the festival date nears, organizers are feeling the pressure. But Kulawick invoked Winston Churchill, saying he will "keep calm and carry on.”

Kulawick hopes to see at least 30,000 people turn out to enjoy the festivities over the weekend. “If the weather’s good I’m sure we’ll have a great turn out," he said.

As the excitement swells for the festival that celebrates all things creative, Redl said residents are approaching the board asking to lend a hand to ensure the event's success.

“Since we have now been promoting it through our community, there are so many people now saying ‘How can we help?’ Which has just been a blessing,” she said, adding volunteer opportunities are available.

For more on ArtsFest, including a detailed schedule of performances, a list of activities and vendors and general festival information, including where to park and how to get involved, visit www.artsfest.ca.