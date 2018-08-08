Love Inc. member Brad Daymond dies at 48

"He'd arrange the music, contribute lyrically, play live instruments. He was an astounding talent as a producer," she said.

"No ego, no attitude, just a lot of excitement and enthusiasm."

The project was an instant success, finding its way onto dance floors and the charts in 1997. Love Inc. rode the popularity all the way to the 1999 Juno Awards where "Broken Bones" won best dance recording.

But Daymond's time with Love Inc. was brief and shortly afterwards Denny said he was "removed" from the group.

"He didn't leave Love Inc. voluntarily," she said. "And for me, it never felt the same."

Instead of slowing down, Daymond took the separation as an opportunity to look stateside for work. He forged ahead with his production duo Riprock & Alex G, alongside Alex Greggs, and began to ride the wave of teen pop.

Together they produced an array of cartoonish remixes for stars like Britney Spears, Ricky Martin, Jessica Simpson and Christina Aguilera that often appeared on their CD singles.

Remixes of 'N Sync's early singles caught the ears of the group, and he was hired to co-write two songs for their second album "No Strings Attached" in 2000. He returned to help create three more tracks for their next album "Celebrity" a year later.

Daymond continued writing pop music for years, on projects including "Schizophrenic," the debut album of 'N Sync member JC Chasez, and as a judge on U.S. singing competition series "Popstars 2."

After Love Inc. disbanded Denny said she kept in touch with Daymond and recently the two started discussing the possibilities of making new music together. She still performs Love Inc. songs when playing concerts around the world.

"We were excited to see each other and reconnect, actually sit down, chat, joke and talk," she said.

"The friendship, it's been 20 years and it never went away. We were always in contact — always."

When she heard Daymond was hospitalized several months ago in Las Vegas over health concerns, Denny said she began sending him voice messages with well-wishes.

"The last words he messaged me in audio was: 'Gotta love each other more,'" she said.

"I think that sums up the man."

By David Friend, The Canadian Press