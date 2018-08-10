TIFF executive director announces retirement

TORONTO — The executive director of the Toronto International Film Festival plans to retire next summer.

The organization says Michele Maheux, who is also chief operating officer, will continue in her current role until Nov. 1.

After that, she will help ensure a smooth leadership transition as Cameron Bailey takes on the extended role of artistic director and co-head.

Bailey has been artistic director since 2012.

His newly created role is part of a two-headed structure to replace outgoing director and CEO Piers Handling, who announced last July that this year's festival would be his last.

Maheux will be replaced by a new executive director and co-head, who will be announced prior to this year's festival.

Maheux has been with the organization for 30 years, playing a role in such achievements as the TIFF Bell Lightbox.

"I'm excited for the future of TIFF and the new team at the top," Maheux said in a statement.

"The organization is on a great path with a new five-year strategic plan and a team passionate about the mission and vision."

By The Canadian Press