MARK YOUR CALENDAR: Five things to do this weekend in Flamborough and beyond

See what's happening this weekend in and around Flamborough.

1. Waterdown ArtsFest

Music, drama and art will delight and enthral visitors to the downtown core of Waterdown on August 18 and 19. Now in its third year, the festival features added attractions on Dundas Street. Come on down and see what delights await.

2: United Empire Loyalists Unveil Loyalist burial site plaque

Loyalist Jacob Bastedo will be honoured at Waterdown Union Cemetary, located at 6 Margaret St., on Saturday, Aug. 18 with a loyalist burial plaque. The dedication takes place from 2 to 3:30 p.m., is free and everyone is welcome. Organizers ask that people bring lawn chairs.

3: Textiles Day at Westfield Heritage Village

Learn how different fabrics in the time honoured tradition of weaving are made and used. On Sunday, Aug. 19, Westfield Heritage Village will be teaching visitors about textiles. The event runs from 12:30 to 4 p.m. and is open to all ages.

4: Community Archaeology Dig at Erland Lee Museum

Get your hands dirty while discovering history. A real dig on the property of the Erland Lee Museum, located at 522 Ridge Road in Stoney Creek, is open to diggers young and old every Saturday throughout August from 10 a.m. to 4p.m. It’s $15 for junior archaeologists to participate per day while those 16 and older can participate for $25 per day. To register, email curator@fwio.on.ca or phone: 905-662-2691.