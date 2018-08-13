Jim (The Anvil) Neidhart dies at 63

STAMFORD, Conn. — Former football player and professional wrestler Jim (The Anvil) Neidhart, who won two world tag-team titles over his World Wrestling Entertainment career, has died. He was 63.

The WWE confirmed his passing Monday in a statement on its website. The sheriff's office in Pasco, Fla., said Neidhart fell at home, hit his head and "succumbed to his injury" on Monday in Wesley Chapel, Fla. No foul play was suspected.

Neidhart, a native of Tampa, Fla., played with the Oakland Raiders and Dallas Cowboys before turning to pro wrestling. Trained by WWE Hall of Famer Stu Hart in Calgary, Neidhart achieved his greatest success in the ring as a tag team with brother-in-law Bret (Hit Man) Hart.

"Stunned and saddened. I just don't have the words right now," Hart posted on Twitter along with a photo from their championship heyday.