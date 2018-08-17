Ian Tyson cancels show due to medical situation

TORONTO — Canadian folk singer-songwriter Ian Tyson has cancelled his appearance at an upcoming concert after an "unexpected and serious medical situation."

A representative for the 84-year-old Victoria native, who penned "Four Strong Winds" as one half of Ian & Sylvia, said he was admitted to hospital on Monday after recent issues with his heart rhythm.

Paul Mascioli, Tyson's manager, said Friday he expects the musician will undergo a medical procedure in the coming days before he returns to his ranch to recuperate.

He's cancelled all appearances in the meantime and notified fans of the decision.

"I'm having some heart problems and the doctors are looking after me," Tyson said in an email to ticketholders for an Aug. 25 concert in Drumheller, Alta., where he was to share the bill with Corb Lund.

"Thanks for everyone's thoughts and see you soon."

Tyson, who was named to the Order of Canada in 1994, has faced heart problems in the past. He underwent surgery at Calgary's Foothills Hospital to replace an aortic valve three years ago.

Mascioli said the musician has a determination and strong will that he expects to pull him through.

"I've represented him for over 30 years and he's had a few hiccups before and overcome them," he said. "I can't see why he wouldn't do this one too."

Lund plans to go forward with the Alberta concert where Tyson was originally slated to appear.