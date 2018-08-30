Fraternities take steps to address sexual violence

Some fraternities and sororities at Carleton University have been positively responding to the training, she said.

"They were just so involved in the conversation and they weren't afraid to ask questions that they were a little unsure on, or were in the grey area," she said.

"It's very heartwarming to know that people are actually out there keeping an eye out for you," said Galler, who recently joined a sorority.

Troy Curtis, the president of Carleton University's chapter of Kappa Sigma Fraternity, said he's taken steps to have his members trained by OurTurn Carleton.

"When you speak about fraternities, you are speaking about young men from the age of 17 to about 22 years old," said Curtis, who is also president of the Carleton University Greek Council.

"A lot of guys are moving away from home for the first time and gaining some sort of independence," he said, adding that for some of them, it means they'll be dealing with issues of consent and sexual violence for the first time.

"We have a huge opportunity to start having these conversations as many times as possible to get a better awareness of what consent is," Curtis said.

"Everyone has heard those big stories that come out about very unfortunate situations that have happened in fraternities across the world, from hazing deaths to alcohol-related stuff," he said, adding that it adds to the stigma around fraternities.

Curtis said enrolling members in such training will reinforce the importance of having these discussions and will help ensure the members of his chapter have a base knowledge and ability to provide support to their peers if needed.

The manager of the office for sexual violence support and education at Ryerson University in Toronto said it's "absolutely great that they are having these conversations."

But, Farrah Khan also said students and fraternities need to get to a stage where they're having deeper discussions about issues of consent and violence.

"I want it to get to conversations about what we do when we find out that someone we care about, someone we live with, or someone we party with, has sexually assaulted someone."

"There are so many things that need to happen, and it's a culture shift," she said.

"It is not only about a workshop, it's also about being committed throughout the year and continuing to have these conversations."

By Gabriele Roy, The Canadian Press