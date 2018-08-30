5 things to do in Flamborough and beyond this Labour Day weekend

Keeping it local this Labour Day long weekend? Here are five activities to help fill your calendar.

1. Lemonade stand for MADD Canada

For the third year, the Connors will host a lemonade stand at the Tiny Shop Bakery, located at 1001 Hwy. 5. It runs Saturday, Sept., 1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Come on out for refreshing lemonade and tasty banana bread. All proceeds will be donated to MADD Canada.

2. Labour Day weekend camping at Valens Lake

Get back to nature at Valens Lake Conservation Area. Campers are welcome to pitch a tent, trailer and everything in between for a fun weekend camping trip Friday, Aug. 31 to Monday, Sept. 3. For more information or to reserve a spot, call 905-525-2183 or email valens@conservationhamilton.ca.

3. Historic garden tours at Dundurn

Experience gardens as people would have 150 years ago at the Dundurn National Historic Site on Saturday, Sept. 1. The free tour of the Kitchen Garden will take place from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. It will feature stories, historical garden knowledge and be a treat to the senses. Should visitors wish to see the museum, regular admission will apply. For more information, call 905-546-2872, email dundurn@hamilton.ca, or visit www.hamilton.ca/dundurn.

4. Hamilton Grooves with Laughter Yoga

Laugh your way to health on Sunday, Sept. 2 at the Hamilton Waterfront from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Learn the science behind this form of yoga, learn breathing techniques and reconnect with your inner-child. For more information, call 905-574-1765 or email kathryn@laughyourselfhealthy.ca.

5. Labour Day Parade