MARK YOUR CALENDAR: 5 things to do this weekend in Flamborough

Keep busy this weekend with these fun things to do.

1. BETHEL FALL FAIR

Come out and get into the fall spirit at the annual fall fair at Bethel Church (616 Dundas St. E.) on Friday, Sept. 7 from 5 to 8 p.m. Bouncy castles, animal balloons and cotton candy will have the youngsters excited and never wanting to leave. For more details, email joanne@bethelcrc.ca.

2: YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

Theatre Ancaster presents the smash Broadway musical that follows the shenanigans of the Peanut Gang on Friday, Sept. 7 at the Old Firehall Arts Centre (334 Wilson St. E.) from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Tickets cost $30 for adults, $27 for seniors and $12 for students. Call for more information 905-304-7469.

3: CHRISTIE ANTIQUE AND VINTAGE SHOW

Treasure hunters and vintage lovers, a world of fun awaits at the Christie Antique and Vintage Show at Christie Lake Conservation Area (1000 Highway 5) on Saturday, Sept. 8. The event runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and admission is $10 per person. For more information, visit www.christieshow.ca.

4: SHOP LOCAL AT THE FARMERS' MARKET

Vegetables, breads, wines and more are available at the weekly farmers' market located at 79 Hamilton St. N. The Waterdown Village Farmers' Market runs Saturday, Sept. 8 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

5: MERIT BREWING TOUR AND TASTING