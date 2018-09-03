Piers Handling's memorable moments at TIFF

"You're talking about cinema, you're talking about politics, you're talking about life experiences, and those of course are the moments you remember the most — those intimate moments."

The Formal Yet Sometimes Surprising Moments

"You meet people behind the stage, in the screening room — some crazy incredible stories in the green room," Handling says.

He recalls one French filmmaker's strange behaviour at a gala, where "he actually ran around the green room and bounced off the walls and off the couches. I'd never seen this experience ever."

Handling later learned that was a ritual for the filmmaker, who "was completely professional" when he went onstage.

"He does this every time before his premiere," he says. "It's his way of letting off steam."

Technical Difficulties

"I've had screenings break down, films burn in the gate," Handling says.

"I remember when we opened Perspective Canada one year with a film called 'A Winter Tan.' Five filmmakers, it was jointly signed — Jackie Burroughs, John Walker, a few other people — and the film went on upside down.

"I remember I was in the foyer of the cinema and Jackie coming out just incensed, enraged. We had to stop the screening and the whole bit, pounding on the door of the projection booth. Poor projectionist."

By Victoria Ahearn, The Canadian Press