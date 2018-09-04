TIFF drops 'Galveston,' adds 'A Private War'

TORONTO — The Toronto International Film Festival has dropped Melanie Laurent's English-language directorial debut "Galveston" from its lineup, and is adding the world premiere of Matthew Heineman's "A Private War."

Organizers say "Galveston" was dropped because Laurent and her cast are unable to attend the Canadian premiere, a requirement for all screenings in the prestigious gala section.

Instead, TIFF says pre-purchased tickets can be used to catch screenings of "A Private War," or exchanged for a voucher or a ticket to a new screening of equal or less value.

"A Private War" stars Rosamund Pike as real-life war correspondent Marie Colvin as she embarks on the most dangerous assignment of her life in the besieged Syrian city of Homs. The "Gone Girl" actress stars alongside Jamie Dornan as renowned war photographer Paul Conroy.