TIFF stresses 'zero tolerance' policy

The hotline — 1-833-265-9835 — allows callers to confidentially report wrongdoing or unethical conduct.

Perhaps the biggest symbol of solidarity at this year's festival will be seen on Saturday with the rally by TIFF's Share Her Journey, a five-year commitment to support women in the industry.

Speakers at the event will include Dr. Stacy L. Smith, founder and director of the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, Oscar-winning actress Geena Davis, and Canadian star Mia Kirshner, who co-founded the #AfterMeToo movement.

"I think that's a great way to have a visual of women supporting each other and standing up for what they believe in and standing up against any harassment or any roadblocks in the industry that we have," says Canadian writer-director Jasmin Mozaffari, who is at the festival this year with "Firecrackers."

Meanwhile, at a pre-rally breakfast, Bailey will pledge TIFF's commitment to the 5050x2020 initiative that supports gender parity and inclusion in film festivals.

Such initiatives can have a big impact, say those in the industry.

"I think the most important message that kind of stuff sends is that there are groups now behind this new standard that we all have, which is that kind of Harvey Weinstein-esque behaviour is not OK and if you are going to risk acting like that, then it's no longer one or two fringe, really brave women who are going to come out and say something — it's a streetful of women," adds Nikki Saltz, winner of TIFF's inaugural 2018 Micki Moore Residency for female screenwriters.

This year TIFF has also increased the diversity of its press corps by about 20 per cent, adding up to 200 new journalists from under-represented groups. Inclusion and diversity will also be among the topics TIFF on panels at the TIFF Industry Conference.

Handling notes TIFF has embraced diversity and supported women's cinema from the very beginning, through programming, seminars, panels and various programs.

This year's overall TIFF lineup has 34 per cent films by women, up from 33 per cent last year.

"We'd like it to get to 50 per cent but I think the industry has to actually itself step to the plate," says Handling.

"We can only go so far. More women have to be behind the camera directing films, and then we'll show them."

By Victoria Ahearn, The Canadian Press