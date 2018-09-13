MARK YOUR CALENDAR: 5 things to do this weekend in Flamborough

Here's what's coming up Sept. 15-16.

1. Treasures, rummage and bake sale

Christ Church Flamborough, located at 92 Hwy. 8 in Greensville, will have something for every treasure hunter or baking aficionado at the event on Saturday, Sept. 15. Come out for the 8:30 a.m. start and see what delights await. For more information, contact Rosemary Horsewood at rhorsewood@yahoo.ca or phone 905-627-4498.

2. Family fun zone and community barbecue

Games and tasty eats are on the menu at the annual family event at Grace Anglican Church, (157 Mill St. N.) on Saturday, Sept. 15. The free family fun day will begin at noon and go until 3 p.m. It will feature carnival games, barbecue fare and will delight young and old. For more information, contact Cindy Allen at office@graceanglicanwaterdown.org or call 905-689-6715.

3. Telling Tales

Hear stories from your favourite authors at the 10th annual Telling Tales Festival on Sunday, Sept. 16 at Westfield Heritage Village, 1049 Kirkwall Rd. in Rockton. The event will feature top writers and musicians. The Book Swap and Shop is back for reading enthusiasts. Admission price is $11 and free parking will be available at Rockton Fairgrounds with shuttle service to Westfield.

For more information, call Randall Kovacs at 905-525-2181.

4. Animal Adoptions Yard Sale

Animal Adoptions of Flamborough, a local, registered pet charity, hosts its annual fundraising yard sale Sunday, Sept. 16. There will be many items on offer at 16 Mill St. N., Waterdown from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Rain date is Sunday, Sept. 23. For more information, call 905-689-7801.