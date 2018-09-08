Women's rally set for Toronto film festival

TORONTO — Filmmakers, directors, actresses and movie fans will converge on the Toronto International Film Festival this morning for a rally to address gender inequity in the movie industry.

The Share Her Journey Rally is among the more high-profile events tied to TIFF's mission to increase the participation, skills and opportunities of women eager to enter the business.

Speakers are set to include actress and activist Geena Davis, inclusion expert Dr. Stacy Smith, actress and #AfterMeToo co-founder Mia Kirshner, and director Amma Asante.

Events begin with a pre-rally breakfast, where TIFF co-head Cameron Bailey will pledge the fest's commitment to joining a broader industry campaign of reaching 50/50 gender parity by 2020.

Meanwhile, the Directors Guild of Canada has announced its "So Not Cool" campaign, in which it urges cast and crew members to speak out whenever they witness harassment, bullying and violence on a set.

The guild's Kendrie Upton says it's time for "fundamental changes to the day-to-day culture in our industry."

"It's not just about knowing that you can report an incident. Each and every one of us should feel empowered to speak up when we see something unwelcome."

The Share Her Journey rally will be followed by the world premiere of the documentary, "This Changes Everything," in which an array of top actresses including Meryl Streep, Sandra Oh, Jessica Chastain, and Taraji P. Henson detail Hollywood's gender bias.

It's produced by Davis and directed by Tom Donahue, whose documentary "Casting By" championed a field dominated by women.

According to data gathered by the Share Her Journey campaign, female storytellers are in the minority across many key creative and decision-making roles.