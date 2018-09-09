Shania Twain big winner at CCMA Awards

When Twain was given the Generation Award by pop singer Alessia Cara, Twain paused to recognize how Cara is forging a voice for a younger generation.

"Alessia really represents the empowered, independent female of today," she said.

Among the other winners was Moskaluke whose "Past the Past" locked in album of the year.

James Barker Band's "Chills" picked up single of the year, giving the song an extra boost after it won top-selling single at a gala dinner ahead of the broadcast. The Reklaws won rising star.

International country star Keith Urban, who performed his song "Never Coming Down," inducted Terri Clark into the hall of fame after a reel of best wishes from longtime pals.

"To be congratulated by Reba, Brooks and Dunn and be given this award by one of the most talented men on this planet is pretty awesome," Clark said.

"I can't wait to see where this crazy ride takes me next," she added. "I'm not done, this is just the second chapter."

Some CCMA awards were handed out in events leading up to the broadcast.

The Washboard Union took home their third award for roots artist or group.

Moskaluke's "Home Movie" won for country music program or special, while the design of her album "Past the Past" received an award for its creative directors.

Stephano Barberis received the video director award for the visual aesthetic he added to numerous projects, including Meghan Patrick's "The Bad Guy," Jade Mya's "Dirt Covered Rhinestone" and Gord Bamford's "Neon Smoke."

By David Friend, The Canadian Press