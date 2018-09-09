Q&A: Steve McQueen on his '12 Years' follow-up, 'Widows'

TORONTO — Lynda La Plante's 1980s British crime series "Widows" had a curious hold of filmmaker Steve McQueen as a 13-year-old boy.

The show was about a group of women who, after their criminal husbands are killed, band together to pull off the raid their dead spouses had planned. The women were, to young McQueen growing up in London, doing what they were deemed not to be capable of.

"I was a person at that time who was deemed not to be capable, as well, being a young black boy at school and having to fight my own battles of stereotypes and people assuming things about me because of my appearance," says McQueen. "I could relate to those women. I was going through the same thing."

More than three decades later, McQueen has adapted "Widows" into his much anticipated follow-up to the best-picture winning "12 Years a Slave." While it preserves much of the original series, it also greatly expands its scope, transports the story to Chicago and richly populates its urban landscape with a sterling cast of Viola Davis, Colin Farrell, Robert Duvall, Daniel Kaluuya, Liam Neeson and Brian Tyree Henry.

For one of the foremost makers of what could be called art films, "Widows," with a script he penned with Gillian Flynn ("Gone Girl'), is an unexpected turn into genre filmmaking. Before the film, which 20th Century Fox will release Nov. 16, made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, McQueen spoke about the ambitions behind "Widows."

AP: "Widows" might appear like a heist movie, but the genre seems like a mechanism for a complex investigation into gender, race and politics.

McQUEEN: It's a roller coaster ride but it brings to the surface things that are very much there. It's what we know. When you think of the '70s, you think of "Chinatown" and "The Godfather" — I'm not comparing my picture to those pictures at all — but these were real, gritty movies within a genre, and these were the biggest movies of their time. They brought the audience with them, as well as brought the sophistication. They catered to the high and to the low. I don't think there's any high and low. I think there are just good movies and bad movies, and that's it.

AP: How did you choose the setting?

McQUEEN: I wanted to channel Chicago in all its complexities. Chicago is such a rich environment. The whole cross section of that political base, it all fascinated me. I'm surprised there aren't much more movies made about it because it's there for the taking. It's like New York in the '70s. I love that wonderful phrase, which is very Chicagoan and which might go back to Al Capone: "I gotta guy." It's all about getting something in a crafty way. "I gotta guy." Fantastic!

AP: The world in your films, from "Hunger" to "12 Years a Slave" to "Widows," seems a mean and nasty place, where it takes just about killing yourself to keep your integrity.