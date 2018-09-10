Waterdown veteran guest speaker at heritage society meeting

The Waterdown-East Flamborough Heritage Society kicks off its 2018-2019 public lecture program with a presentation by Canadian Forces veteran Bob Thomas.

Thomas, a Waterdown resident and long-standing member of the Royal Canadian Legion, dedicates himself to supporting veterans; particularly those of the Canadian Provost Corps. He is a Charter member of the Canadian Associations of Veterans in the United Nations Peacekeeping and former vice-president and secretary of the Canadian Provost Corps Association. In December of 2017, he received the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers for his exceptional volunteer achievements.

The public is welcome to attend the presentation, which takes place at the Waterdown Legion where a Canadian Army 1956 Triumph Motorcycle will be on display.

The motorcycle, which has a long and celebrated history among military forces around the world, was used for traffic control, delivering dispatches, and for escort and general patrol. Through rough terrain, foreign nations, enemy fire, rain, sleet, snow and blazing sun our military riders and their bikes endured. And like most motorcycle enthusiasts, military riders shared a special bond with their machines and almost always had a tale to tell.

Thomas will talk about his new book, Motorcycles in the Canadian Provost Corps and Military Police Branch, which will be available for purchase at the meeting for $20.

The September public lecture takes place Friday, Sept. 28 from 8-9 p.m. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 551, 79 Hamilton St. N., Waterdown. Admission is free, all are welcome. The venue is fully accessible, and tea, coffee and cookies will be provided. A cash bar will be available before and after the presentation.

WEFHS is a volunteer group whose objective is the preservation and promotion of local history. Public meetings are held the last Friday of each month at St. James United Church, September through April (except December). For more information call 905-540-5161 or visit www.flamboroughhistory.com.

