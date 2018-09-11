4th Annual Family Fun Fair back in Sobeys Plaza Sept. 15

The Sobeys Plaza will once again play host to a day of fun-filled adventure on Saturday, Sept. 15.

“It’s going to be the same feel, the same vibe, the same fun, it’s all basically for the community,” said Rima Rabba of Waterdown Shopping Centres (WSC).

The WSC Free Family Fun Fair, now in its fourth year, will feature bouncy castles, pony rides, face painting, clowns, mascots and a sidewalk sale, among other attractions. The festivities run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will see the plaza transformed into a carnival like setting with a lot of goodies and activities available. The day will also feature over $1,000 in giveaways and prizes that will be raffled off along with free gift cards donated courtesy of the tenants.

“We have a lot of new tenants coming into the plaza now and that’s really exciting,” said Rabba.

According to Rabba, the point of the event is to be completely accessible and affordable for anyone who wants to come.

Along with all the activities, local dignitaries are set to drop by for a visit and around 12 p.m. the Hamilton fire department will have a truck available for the children to look at and perhaps even get to sit inside.

Rabba explained what she is most looking forward to is “watching the kids run around and have a blast” and giving away prizes is fun to watch.

“People get so excited when they win something and it doesn’t even matter what it is.”

The event is promising visitors a break from their busy lives and Rabba hopes it will continue to grow. In the meantime, she’s looking forward to happy, smiling faces.

“When you see kids just enjoying themselves, it’s really just a good time.”