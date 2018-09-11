Run for Terry at Waterdown Memorial Park Sept. 16

When Terry Fox ran his last few kilometres in what would become the iconic Marathon of Hope, with each footfall, he set in motion a national effort to pick up where his last step fell on that day in September just outside of Thunder Bay.

The time has come around again and on Sunday, young and old will join together and walk the track at Waterdown Memorial Park with one goal in mind: fund a cure for cancer.

“The event has been held since 1981 in Waterdown,” said Terry Fox Run volunteer Michael Collette, a Rotary Club of Waterdown member.

The Rotarians have sponsored the run since 2000 and, since then, have raised more than $140,000 for the Terry Fox Foundation. Now, in its 18th year, they are hoping the event nets $7,500 for the cause. Participants are encouraged to collect pledges and take part in team fundraising.

Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m., followed by the run's official start at 9 a.m. It will wrap up around 11 a.m. Participants of all abilities are welcome to walk, run or ride either five or 10 kilometres around the perimeter of the Hamilton Street North park.

A Zumba class prior to the start of the run will help participants warm up. There will be T-shirts available for purchase, music, stickers and stick-on tattoos for youngsters. A memory poster will also be on display.

“That’s always been a big feature of ours," said Collette. "People can sign in and then make a pledge to whoever they’re running for."

The fundraising impacts on cancer research are real, according to Collette.

“The research really is making an impact locally from Juravinski to some of the other hospitals in town and then just overall in Canada,” he said. “They’re making remarkable progress and what Terry passed away from (osteosarcoma) wouldn’t happen now as a result of the research so it’s been pretty interesting and pretty rewarding in that respect."

To register for the event, visit the Waterdown-Terry Fox Run 2018 Facebook page or www.terryfox.org.