A list of the winners at the 2018 CCMA Awards

TORONTO — A list of winners at the 2018 Canadian Country Music Association Awards held on Sunday:

Album of the Year — "Past the Past" - Jess Moskaluke

Fans' Choice Award — Shania Twain

Female Artist of the Year — Meghan Patrick

Group of Duo of the Year — The Washboard Union

Male Artist of the Year — Dallas Smith

Rising Star — The Reklaws

Single of the Year — "Chills" - James Barker Band

Top Selling Album of the Year — "Now" - Shania Twain

Top Selling Canadian Album of the Year — "Now" - Shania Twain