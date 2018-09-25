Pamper yourself at the Waterdown Teahouse

Treat yourself to biscuits, scones and sweets and, of course, tea in Waterdown’s downtown core.

A lifelong dream of owning and running a tearoom business became a reality for Dinah Robert, as she recently opened the doors of the restored old house on Dundas Street East, once home to a saddle shop.

“I used to come here years ago when it was a teahouse with my mother and my daughters and always loved it,” she said of circa 1880s building that has been remodelled into a fresh and bright business.

Serendipity played a part in her dream as a colleague of hers purchased the building alongside another. They didn’t know what they wanted to do with the house that sat empty for about eight years.

“He just recently decided to make it into a teahouse again and offered me the position of running it," said Robert, who has worked in the catering industry for 25 years. "I was delighted."

Robert explained that while everything from floor to ceiling has been resurfaced, the integrity of the house and its past shines through, despite the remodel.

“It’s been a sort of combination of hands in the making of it,” she said, noting she worked on the look and feel of the decor.

Teahouses are becoming more and more popular in the Hamilton area and “high tea” offers guests a glimpse into a less hurried time.

“I think I want them to come here and know that it’s a different experience from going to a Starbucks or a little café or something,” she said.

“Coming here, it’s about conversation, it’s about mixing with friends, having some wonderful times together, enjoying great food," noted Robert, adding, Step away from your busy day, come in here pamper yourself a little bit.”