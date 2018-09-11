TIFF stars weigh in on new Oscars category

"Many people were baffled: What does it mean?" Masters said in a phone interview from Los Angeles.

"They seemed to have reacted to pressure to improve the ratings of the telecast without necessarily considering what the impact would be."

Masters noted the academy "has a very large, cumbersome board" that has had trouble weighing the ratings interests of ABC owner Disney against the desires of those in the craft and assistant categories to be represented on the Oscars show.

This year's Oscars saw historically low ratings and the academy now plans to shorten next year's show to three hours, partly by handing out some trophys during commercial breaks.

The academy says it will rotate the categories that are not in the live broadcast from year to year, but it's still a blow to some academy members, said Masters.

The popular film category is the academy's second attempt to recognize films with mass appeal, after it started allowing up to 10 films to be nominated for best picture in 2009.

But many in the industry say the prestigious Oscars isn't the right place for such an award, noting such a category is already covered by the People's Choice Awards.

"The Oscars, that's not why they started," said "Homecoming" cast member Jeremy Allen White.

"It wasn't for pop film. There are great movies that are blockbusters and that people can enjoy, but I don't think it would have been true to the beginning of why the academy was put together."

But Reilly said he feels a popular film category gives significance to projects the public has embraced.

He said he'd love to see the category modelled after the one recently created by France's Cesar Award academy, which goes to the film with the most ticket sales in the previous year.

"It's very democratic, it's very clear, you don't have to vote on it," Reilly said.

"The people vote and I think that's actually a really cool thing, because then that transcends whatever opinions or tastemakers think of this or that.

"It really gives the audience a clear voice. It's like a vote — you vote with your dollars and the most dollars gets recognized. I think that's a really elegant kind of simple way to get to the point."

By Victoria Ahearn, The Canadian Press