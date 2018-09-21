WHAT'S ON THIS WEEKEND: 5 things to do in and around Flamborough Sept. 22-23

Here's what's coming up this weekend:

1. Bizzaro’s Factory of Fear

Ready for a scare? Head to Bizzaro’s Factory of Fear Haunted Attraction for an eye-popping, fear-inducing good time from Friday, Sept. 21 to Sunday, Sept. 23 starting at 7 p.m. Located at 367 Hwy. 5 West, the factory set up in two trailers will have visitors thoroughly spooked with a mix of theatrical elements that includes sets, live performance and effects. Tickets cost $10 and a portion will go to charity. Email Zachary King at customerservice@bizarroshaunt.com for more information.

2. Ancaster Fair

The 168th Ancaster fair mixes fun with a farming focus from Sept. 20-23 at the Ancaster Fairgrounds at the corner of Wilson Street West and Trinity Road South. It once again offers a cornucopia of livestock shows, displays, treats, entertainers, midway rides and contests, including the ever-popular demolition derbies on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. Entry is $13 for high school students and adults, $10 for seniors and $5 for kids in kindergarten to Grade 8, while students kindergarten to Grade 8 get in free on Friday. The full fair program, site map and advance tickets are available at ancasterfair.ca.

3. Harvest Festival

For a festive time in the fall, Springridge Farm, located at 7256 Bell School Line is holding a festival starting Saturday, Sept. 22 in Milton. Every weekend for a month, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the farm will host a wagon rides, singing chicken show, baking farm animals, a barbecue and more. Admission is $13. For more information, call 905-878-4908 or email info@springridgefarm.com.

4. Romeo and Juliet

Shakespeare’s classic story of star-crossed lovers will take centre stage beginning Saturday, Sept. 22 at the Staircase Café Theatre, located at 27 Dundurn St. North, in Hamilton as the Flint and Steel Production’s season opener. Show begins at 7:30 to 10 p.m. For more information, visit www.flintandsteelproductions.com or email info@staircase.org.

5. Waterdown Car Show