Flamborough Chili Fest turns up the heat in its 6th year

She said they want to make sure the community knows the event supports the FWRC and women in the community, adding Interval House executive director Nancy Smith will discuss the organization's work at the event.

A new partnership this year will see Scotiabank sell tickets at its Waterdown location, in addition to matching funds from both sales at the branch and tickets purchased at the door. RBC is also providing additional support.

“It’s nice to have all these different businesses come together to support the cause, despite the fact that they’re technically competing,” said Hamar, noting that among the other sponsors, there are two dance studios. “That shows it’s all about supporting the cause.”

Each year, Chili Fest attracts about 500 people and this year they are hoping to raise $25,000.

Another addition this year is a football player from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats will be a VIP celebrity judge and Hamilton Bulldogs' mascot Bruiser will be in attendance for photos.

The Bulldogs and Ticats participation dovetails with the centre's Mentor Action Be More Than a Bystander campaign — a preventive outreach program.

“What we’re trying to do now is engage our male allies in the community,” said Taylor, adding that the Ticats, the Bulldogs and the McMaster University department of athletics work together to educate youth about violence against women and girls.

“They use that celebrity status to send a very important message.”

Meanwhile, the organizers hope the event will not only be tasty but one of education as well and wish to thank all of their sponsors.

“I don’t want to say it’s a reunion but in some ways it is,” said Taylor of Chili Fest. “It just brings the community together.”

Tickets are $10 in advance and can be picked up at FWRC, Scotiabank and Hello Gorgeous. Tickets at the door are $15.