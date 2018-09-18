Flamborough Chili Fest turns up the heat in its 6th year

The sixth annual Flamborough Women’s Resource Centre Chili Fest is back — and this time there will be more chili for your tastebuds to test.
“We’re very blessed in this program, we have a phenomenal amount of community support,” said Sue Taylor, manager of community programs with Interval House of Hamilton.
Chili Fest will once again be held at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 551, located at 79 Hamilton St. N., on Tuesday, Sept. 25 from 4-8 p.m., with 10 restaurants taking part in the sixth incarnation of the event.
Taylor noted the FWRC has seen an increase in usage.
“We’re showing a 67 per cent increase in the individual women that we serve," she said, noting that there is also a 45 per cent increase in scheduled appointments. “It really helps women and families with opportunities, taking challenges and moving forward with opportunity so Chili Fest allows us to continue our work.”
This year, visitors can try out new twists on classic recipes from Earth to Table: The Farm, Goodness Me, Roseto, Flamboro Downs, Cascata, Pita Pit, Boston Pizza Waterdown, the Dutch Mill, the Copper Kettle and Wildhagen Greenhouses.
Of the 10 chilis, there are multiple vegetarian selections, while Cobs Bread will supply bread for dipping and Beanermunky Chocolate will tempt diners with hot Mayan drinking chocolate.
Along with the food portion of the event, there will also be raffles, a cash bar, prizes and a kid's zone. There will also be presentations about the work the FWRC does and what the fundraising will go toward.
“Chili Fest is about a celebration, it is about bringing the community together in a fun way but there’s also that piece of why we’re here, we need to ground our work,” said Taylor.
FWRC rural outreach co-ordinator Shannon Hamar said people often come to the event and do not know what the festival is raising funds for.
She said they want to make sure the community knows the event supports the FWRC and women in the community, adding Interval House executive director Nancy Smith will discuss the organization's work at the event.
A new partnership this year will see Scotiabank sell tickets at its Waterdown location, in addition to matching funds from both sales at the branch and tickets purchased at the door. RBC is also providing additional support.
“It’s nice to have all these different businesses come together to support the cause, despite the fact that they’re technically competing,” said Hamar, noting that among the other sponsors, there are two dance studios. “That shows it’s all about supporting the cause.”
Each year, Chili Fest attracts about 500 people and this year they are hoping to raise $25,000.
Another addition this year is a football player from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats will be a VIP celebrity judge and Hamilton Bulldogs' mascot Bruiser will be in attendance for photos.
The Bulldogs and Ticats participation dovetails with the centre's Mentor Action Be More Than a Bystander campaign — a preventive outreach program.
“What we’re trying to do now is engage our male allies in the community,” said Taylor, adding that the Ticats, the Bulldogs and the McMaster University department of athletics work together to educate youth about violence against women and girls.
“They use that celebrity status to send a very important message.”
Meanwhile, the organizers hope the event will not only be tasty but one of education as well and wish to thank all of their sponsors.
“I don’t want to say it’s a reunion but in some ways it is,” said Taylor of Chili Fest. “It just brings the community together.”
Tickets are $10 in advance and can be picked up at FWRC, Scotiabank and Hello Gorgeous. Tickets at the door are $15.
