Q&A: McCartney on social media, the Beatles

McCartney: I might've been reading something about Taylor, so I was thinking in that ballpark. I understand how easy it would be to cyberbully, particularly for kids at school. When kids are growing up, their sensibilities are forming and there's somebody really trolling them, let's face it — there are suicides that happen because of that. That affected me and I wrote the song saying "Who cares about you? I do."

CP: I don't think most of your fans would imagine you wading into the social media conversation. Feedback and comments online often get quite vicious.

McCartney: That's why I don't read 'em. I'm not a big social media person. I'm social, but I'm not "social media." When I've got time off and I'm at home, I've got a farm in England, I'd rather be out riding my horse in the woods than looking at a little screen. It's just not my thing. I certainly don't read comments.

CP: Of course, there's a whole generation of younger musicians raised on Twitter and Instagram. Many of them handle their own social media accounts and see the nasty comments.

McCartney: I can imagine if you are a younger musician you're going to be into social media. So it must be great when you see your Instagram or Twitter feed and go, "Wow, there I am, great," and then you scroll down to your comments (and someone writes): "A load of old codswallop." You go, "Woah, wait a minute now!" It could be pretty unsettling. I'm lucky, I'm not really from that generation.

CP: The majority your album was produced by Greg Kurstin, who's known for making tracks with Adele, Kelly Clarkson and Tegan and Sara. You've worked with him before, but what was making an entire album together like?

McCartney: He's a nice guy. He worked with Beck and Adele, so I knew him anyway. You spend a couple days getting to know each other and making sure the atmosphere isn't too serious. We had a great crew in the studio, a great little bunch of guys. In the evening, someone from the other department would bring in chocolate chip cookies, fresh baked. How can you not have fun when that happens?

CP: So how many cookies did you eat?

McCartney: We maxed out at two.

CP: Speaking of treats, November marks the 50th anniversary of the Beatles' "The White Album," which is being reissued in a new remastered edition. Does the significance of the album change for you decades later?

McCartney: I haven't listened to it in 50 years. I don't really listen to stuff we did. Then it comes around again (with a reissue). It happened with "Sgt. Pepper." I go, "Woah, check this out... those kids are good!" It all comes flooding back.

CP: Where does your memory take you?

McCartney: I remember where we were and the circumstances of recording each of the tracks. The only point in the remastering is to get the sound even better, and these days you can make things clearer. Some of the tracks are amazing because there I am, right in the room with John and George and Ringo — but John and George particularly because they're no longer with us. I'm hearing them as I heard them in my headphones when we recorded it. It's quite emotional.

— This interview has been edited and condensed.

