Documentary examines life as a Muslim teen

The idea originated with producer Cornelia Principe, whose nephew is Muslim and was about to enter high school at around the time Trump was gearing up for his presidential bid, says Rowland, who is not Muslim and is of Scottish-Irish background.

"It's hard being in the world as a 14-year-old or as a teenager right now and what about these kids who are Muslim?" says Rowland, who has two teenagers, including a 13-year-old girl who just started Grade 9 this year.

"Not only are they struggling with being adolescents and entering this time in their life where it's a real coming-of-age ... but at the same time they've got this in the backdrop, this constant sort of barrage of horrible things being said about Muslims."

Also in the documentary is the relatively quiet Sahar, who worries on camera that her private Islamic school could be the target of an attack: "Most of the time I'm like, 'What if something happens? What if something happens?'"

For Grade 9, she enrols in the International Baccalaureate program at a Catholic high school, but then worries she'll have a hard time making friends.

Then there's the sports-inclined Ahmad Mohsin, now 15, who's confident in his identity but frets about how the world will treat his younger brothers: "The news is killing us, basically," he says in the doc.

He decides to go to a public school for Grade 9, believing that will help him make non-Muslim friends when he gets to university.

"You're not always going to find Muslim people everywhere you go," he says.

Khan, a natural leader who served as valedictorian for her Grade 8 graduating class and vice-president of the student council, says she hopes the film can help people be more accepting.

"Just because we follow a different belief doesn't mean we're not teenagers — we have social media, we love movies and friends and having fun with each other. We just follow a different way of life and we're still normal people and we grew up in Canada. We're perfectly Canadian."

"14 & Muslim" airs Sept. 21 on CBC-TV as the first episode of a new season of "CBC Docs POV," and can be seen online at cbc.ca/cbcdocspov/episodes/14-muslim.

A free screening with the filmmakers in honour of Islamic Heritage Month is set for Oct. 15 in Toronto.

By Cassandra Szklarski, The Canadian Press