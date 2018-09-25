MARK YOUR CALENDAR: 5 things to do in Flamborough Sept. 28-30

Here's what's happening in and around Flamborough Sept. 28-30.

1. Motorcycles in the military

On Fri., Sept. 28, Bob Thomas will speak about the role motorcycles played in the Canadian military. Presented by the Waterdown East Flamborough Heritage Society, the free talk will take place at Waterdown Royal Canadian Legion Branch, 79 Hamilton St. North, from 7:30-10 p.m. For more information, email society@flamboroughhistory.com or phone 905-540-5161.

2. Carlisle and Freelton paper and bottle drive

The 1st Carlisle Scouts paper and bottle drive (curbside) runs Sept. 29. The Freelton area will also be included. Paper and bottles must be at the curb before 9 a.m. for pickup. Alternatively, they may be dropped off at Carlisle United Church from 9 a.m. to noon. If special pickups need to be made, call Andrea at 905-690-3700.

3. Bizzaro’s Factory of Fear

Ready for a scare? Head to Bizzaro’s Factory of Fear Haunted Attraction (367 Hwy. 5 West) for an eye-popping, fear-inducing good time from Fri., Sept. 28 to Sun., Sept. 30 starting at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $10; a portion of proceeds will go to charity. Email Zachary King at customerservice@bizarroshaunt.com.

4. Roast beef dinner

Dig in at Millgrove United Church, 370 5th Concession Rd. West, where roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy will be served Sept. 29 at 6 p.m. The dinner is a fundraiser that will donate proceeds to building a house in the Dominican Republic. Tickets cost $20. For more information, contact Shirley at 905-689-8617.

5. A taste of warm bread