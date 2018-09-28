Superman to The Fonz: Vintage lunchbox collection on sale

CINCINNATI — Look, up on the shelf! It's Superman. There's the king of the wild frontier himself, Davy Crockett. And over in that case is Davy Crockett again, except this time he's Daniel Boone (we'll explain later). And aaaaay! It's The Fonz and the whole "Happy Days" family!

A veteran auctioneer has on display a baby boomer delight: hundreds of vintage lunchboxes featuring the heroes of their childhood comic books, TV shows, cartoon strips, movies and more.

"I've never had anything like this," said J. Louis Karp, whose family-run business has been part of Cincinnati since the first years after the Civil War. "This is quite different."

Sure, you can go to any number of websites to buy old metal lunchboxes from the 1950s, '60s and '70s. But to see 250 of them in the same place, to be able to pick them up, and then spot one just like mom packed for you with a peanut butter-and-jelly sandwich in the first grade. ...