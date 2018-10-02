166th annual Rockton World's Fair is back Oct. 4-8

The leaves are changing colours, pumpkins are being harvested and that means it’s time for the 166th Rockton World’s Fair.

This Thanksgiving weekend (Oct. 5-8), the fairgrounds will be hopping with families, vendors and everything agriculture.

“We take a lot of pride in two things: one that we are a volunteer organization and much of what transpires over the next two weeks is the product of volunteers,” said Mark Shurvin, Rockton Agricultural Society president. “We’re what a real country fair is all about."

He explained that this year, as with every year, visitors are in for a treat.

“There’s something to do for everybody. There are animals and displays and a midway, lots of really bad (for you) food and all the things that we go to fairs for,” he said.

According to Katrina Wieczorek, an employee at the fairgrounds office, the fair keeps getting bigger and better every year. With up to 60,000 visitors over the long weekend, the annual fall fair and its success wouldn't be possible without the support of volunteers.

The event will begin with Toonie Thursday from 5-11 p.m., in which only the midway and food vendors will be available to visitors.

On Friday at 11 a.m., only the 4H Dairy Show will be open in the Agridome. From 4 to 10:30 p.m., the festivities begin including one of Wieczorek’s favourite events: the demolition derby, set for 7:30 p.m.

“It’s one of the bigger parts of the fair,” she said.

Throughout the weekend, there will be heavy horse competitions, show jumping, magic shows, live entertainment and pie eating contests. Great Lakes Helicopter Rides will be on site for anyone who wishes to take to the skies.