166th annual Rockton World's Fair is back

The leaves are changing colours, pumpkins are being harvested and that means it’s time for the 166th Rockton World’s Fair.
This Thanksgiving weekend (Oct. 5-8), the fairgrounds will be hopping with families, vendors and everything agriculture.
“We take a lot of pride in two things: one that we are a volunteer organization and much of what transpires over the next two weeks is the product of volunteers,” said Mark Shurvin, Rockton Agricultural Society president. “We’re what a real country fair is all about."
He explained that this year, as with every year, visitors are in for a treat.
“There’s something to do for everybody. There are animals and displays and a midway, lots of really bad (for you) food and all the things that we go to fairs for,” he said.
According to Katrina Wieczorek, an employee at the fairgrounds office, the fair keeps getting bigger and better every year. With up to 60,000 visitors over the long weekend, the annual fall fair and its success wouldn't be possible without the support of volunteers.
The event will begin with Toonie Thursday from 5-11 p.m., in which only the midway and food vendors will be available to visitors.
On Friday at 11 a.m., only the 4H Dairy Show will be open in the Agridome. From 4 to 10:30 p.m., the festivities begin including one of Wieczorek’s favourite events: the demolition derby, set for 7:30 p.m.
“It’s one of the bigger parts of the fair,” she said.
Throughout the weekend, there will be heavy horse competitions, show jumping, magic shows, live entertainment and pie eating contests. Great Lakes Helicopter Rides will be on site for anyone who wishes to take to the skies.
“We encourage people to walk around the buildings and see all the exhibits on display — so many people enter their baking and cooking and their crafts,” said Wieczorek.
One of the new additions to the fair is the ostrich strolling. No, there won’t be a real ostrich running loose on the grounds but rather is part of an act.
“It’s almost like the innovation of it, the fact that somebody sat down and thought ‘OK, how do I do this,’ ” said Shurvin, adding that Mr. Gobbles, the fair’s mascot doesn’t quite match the majesty that is this ostrich outfit.
“No offence to Mr. Gobbles.”
The World's Fair is constantly aiming to reach new heights in order to impress visitors — some whom have been coming for generations.
“We try to get new entertainment every year," said Shurvin, adding, “Our horse show gets better every year.”
Other livestock that will be gracing the grounds include alpacas, cows, sheep, goats, bunnies (watch out for the bunny hopping competition) and chickens.
The Rockton World's Fair runs Oct. 5-8 at the Fairgrounds, located at 812 Old Hwy. 8 in Rockton. For a full schedule of events or for more information about the fair, visit www.rocktonworldsfair.com. While the Rockton Agricultural Society is looking to make advance tickets available for purchase on its website, fairgoers may purchased theirs at participating Scotiabank branches in Hamilton, Cambridge, Brantford, Kitchener and Guelph.
For more information or to volunteer, call 519-647-2502.
