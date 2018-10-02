Sharon and Bram launch farewell tour

TORONTO — Prolific Canadian children's entertainers Sharon Hampson and Bram Morrison are signing off.

After playing for generations of families, the duo — formerly known as Sharon, Lois and Bram — say they're planning a run of cross-country farewell concerts that stretch into next year. The shows mark their 40th anniversary as performers.

Sharon and Bram also plan to reveal a new version of "Skinnamarink" next year that includes additional lyrics.

In total, four new singles will be released in the coming months, and each reveal will be organized around a public sing-along event.

Sharon, Lois and Bram formed in 1978 and built a burgeoning children's entertainment business that took off with their bestselling debut album "One Elephant, Deux Elephants."

The trio went on to host "The Elephant Show," a variety TV series with music and comedy sketches.

Lois Lilienstein died of cancer in 2015.

After her death, the Order of Canada inductees continued playing shows. They also plan to release the new picture book "Skinnamarink" in September 2019, as their concert dates wind down.

Upcoming performances include stops in Sault Ste Marie, Ont. (Oct 6), Nanaimo, B.C. (Oct. 10), Kelowna, B.C. (Oct. 14), Calgary (Nov. 18) and a number of dates in New Brunswick in May 2019.

