A year after Weinstein, Hollywood is still soul-searching

But some see a limit to what such demonstrations can accomplish.

"It's a great thing when you're on the red carpet and people are talking about sexual assault. At least it's out in the open," says actress Viola Davis. "My fear is that people feel like the focus of sexual assault is just on actresses in Hollywood and studio execs like Weinstein."

She worries about the movement becoming limited to "outing the men, putting them in the court of public opinion and just destroying their careers. It's way bigger than that. One out of every 4 women — and there's some statistics that say it's 1 out of 3 — will be sexually assaulted by the time they're 18."

Like many revolutions before it, #MeToo has sought to codify permanent changes. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences instituted a code of conduct and booted not only Weinstein but Bill Cosby and Roman Polanski.

In addition, "inclusion riders" — contractual agreements to try to hire diverse casts and crews — have proliferated. Last month, Warner Bros. became the first major studio to make a similar pledge. Many prominent film festival directors have also signed agreements to push their executive boards to gender parity.

In an attempt to abolish the "casting couch" culture that Weinstein allegedly exploited, The Screen Actors Guild created guidelines — supported by the producers' guild — instructing producers and executives to refrain from holding professional meetings in hotel rooms and homes. It urged members not to agree to meetings in "high-risk locations."

"People have been talking for decades about how terrible the casting coach is. Even with that knowledge, it was still going on. There was nothing concrete, written down saying: unacceptable," says Gabrielle Carteris, president of SAG-AFTRA. "Us putting that in a guideline was so empowering for members because we've all been put in that situation. And I really want to salute the studios because we did it really in partnership with them."

The guidelines will soon be expanded to establish rules around nudity on set.

"The kind of work we do is so intimate. It's different than being a lawyer or a doctor or a dentist," Carteris says. "But there are rules for workers in this country, and it was really important to define what those rules are."

The movie business still lacks a single, industry-wide reporting system for sexual harassment and assault, though a committee led by Anita Hill is working to create one. Time's Up , which is spearheading much of the pressure put on Hollywood, has also amassed a $21 million legal-defence fund for women who suffer from harassment and assault at work in any industry.

Yet with everything that has happened in the last year, most observers say not nearly enough has been done to address long-term inequalities in Hollywood.

"It feels like we're moving in the right direction, but women and minorities are such a tiny percentage of this industry," says filmmaker Nicole Holofcener, whose latest is "The Land of Steady Habits." ''I open up my Director's Guild magazine, and it has films that the DGA is screening and sometimes there's not one woman, not one black person. They are all white male directors and my jaw is on the floor. I think: How can this still be?"

Holofcener has mixed feelings about all the attention on gender.

"It's a good thing to highlight our work, but I wish we didn't have to," she says.

Julia Roberts, who was once among the highest paid movie stars, agrees.

"Every year that it's 'the year of the woman,' let's just have it always be the year of the artists," Roberts says. "If we have to keep spotlighting the gender of this and the gender of that, we're kind of blowing it."

There are plenty of others in Hollywood who have misgivings about #MeToo. Sean Penn derided what he called the movement's "salacious" quality, saying its spirit is "to divide men and women."

But as the recent re-editing of "The Predator" showed, some behaviour remains a work-in-progress. Shane Black called his casting of an old friend, Steven Wilder Striegel, a previously convicted sex offender, an "irresponsible" decision . Striegel was cut the from the film only after actress Olivia Munn alerted 20th Century Fox to Striegel's past.

Kirsten Schaffer, executive director of the advocacy group Women in Film , believes that the path to ending harassment is through parity. Evidence backs her up.

"The more women we have in leadership positions, the less likely the incidents of harassment. So we have a lot of work to do on that front," Schaffer says.

"We've been living in a sexist, racist society for hundreds of thousands of years," she adds. "We're not going to undo it in a year."

By Jake Coyle, The Associated Press