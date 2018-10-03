'Mini jam session' for snow-stranded drivers

"The fun of hanging out in the afternoon and playing trumpet at the side of the road had gone away. And now people were in danger of running out of gas," he said.

"There had to be 1,000 cars that were backed up. That's not an underestimation."

At around 10:30 p.m., Lindemann managed to get into the westbound lane and made his way back to Banff and checked into a hotel. He missed that night's concert in Vancouver.

He got three hours of sleep, and then hit the road early the next morning, inching through still-clogged roads, just in time to barely make an early-morning Vancouver flight.

Lindemann has played major concert venues around the world, performed for the Queen and received Grammy and Juno nominations. He grew up in Edmonton, but has lived in Los Angeles for the past 18 years.

He said his Alberta upbringing came in handy.

"I understand you never hit the mountains without a full tank of gas, because if something happens and you're stopped, at least you can keep your car running. And if your car's running, you'll have heat."

He said the optimistic can-do western Canadian spirit was on full display.

"I was really, really proud to be an Albertan yesterday, I must say."

By Lauren Krugel, The Canadian Press